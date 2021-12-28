Tax collector’s office closed until Jan. 3

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s Office is closed due to a worker testing positive for COVID.

The office will be closed until January 3rd. Staff said there is a drop box outside the tax collector’s office for people to drop off their payments for property taxes, car tags or garbage fees. Payments may also be made online or by mail. The address is P.O. Box 5205, Meridian, MS 39302.

Officials said your documents will be processed that day. You may visit the website, or call the office at 601.482.9786.

Notes from the Tax Collector’s website Be aware if your car tag is expired or you have not paid your garbage fee, you cannot renew online.

If your tag is renewed online, it will be mailed to the address on your registration record. You cannot request it to be mailed elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.