Threatening weather remains possible for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re continuing to monitor the risk for severe weather on Wednesday. It still looks like severe storms are possible due to the atmospheric set-up that we’ll be in. An area of low pressure will move along a frontal boundary near the MS/TN border. This along with ample moisture, instability, and stronger upper-level winds (wind shear) could all work together to support severe storm development in our region.

The greatest threat for severe storms may be across Northern MS into the TN Valley, but our local area still needs to be on guard. Damaging wind is the main threat for us, but hail and some tornadoes are possible (although the threat is low). The best timing for severe storms in our area will be in the afternoon & evening, so have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts during this time-frame.

Otherwise, plan on some showers this morning with some scattered storms possible this afternoon. Storms are also possible overnight, so thunder may wake you up as you try to sleep. Unsettled weather follows us each day through New Year’s Day, and unfortunately....some strong-severe storms are also possible for the 1st day of the near year. Our Storm Team 11 will continue to monitor that potential, and we’ll update you as we get closer. However, again, make sure to stay weather aware for tomorrow (Wednesday).

As for the warmth, it will stick around until New Year’s Day. Highs each day will be record challenging with highs in the upper 70s. Today, the record in Meridian is 77 degrees...so we could tie or even break the record.

Regardless, if you’re ready for a cool down, it is on the way. New Year’s Day night, a strong cold front crosses...leaving us with a dose of colder (more seasonable) air. We’ll go from upper 70s Saturday to temps near freezing by Monday morning.

