Two rounds of severe storms possible this week

Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible this week.

Wednesday Severe Weather Threat

The first round of severe thunderstorms is possible on Wednesday. The risk is conditional on some specific elements coming together, and it looks more and more like the risk may be limited for our area. The risk may be bigger with a larger cluster of storms that looks to pass north of us. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over our area, especially from about 4 PM through 2 AM. The instability is present. The wind profiles are not quite lining up. If the developing low pressure circulation is stronger, the wind profiles can before favorable for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds. This is very much dependent upon that low pressure circulation and its intensity.

Saturday Severe Weather Threat

The second round of severe thunderstorms already looks like the bigger deal. This threat will unfold on Saturday, the first day of 2022, as a potent storm system tracks across our area. A warm front will track northward across our area Friday night. Warm air will follow the warm front north, destabilizing an already warm and energetic atmosphere. Low pressure and a cold front will approach from the west, turning the wind in the lowest 5,000 feet of the atmosphere to increase the tornado threat. The tornado threat may be highest in supercell thunderstorms ahead of the cold front. A line of storms along the cold front will bring a more isolated tornado threat with a bigger damaging wind threat.

Be weather aware and stay updated on changes in these forecasts. As new data measuring the atmosphere is available, we’ll apply those measurements to our forecasts. That can bring about some changes that could be important to the safety of you and your family.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing by morning. The low temperature will be near 61 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few passing showers. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees. The wind will be gusty from the south at 15-25 mph.

