A celebration of life service will be held for William Thomas “T-Cat” Catlett, III, age 43, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1 P.M. at York Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Ballard officiating. A private family burial will follow the service.

T-Cat passed away December 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas. He was born September 13, 1978, in York, Alabama, to William T. Catlett, Jr. and Civille Owens Catlett. He worked for Commercial Interior Construction and ended his career with Lakeview Construction.

He was an avid Auburn fan. T-Cat loved his family, but everyone who knew him knew that his life revolved around his daughter, Chloe.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma Catlett; daughter, Chloe Catlett; step-daughter, Kayla Novac; step-son, Issiah Novac; father, William T. Catlett, Jr. and step-mother, Liz Catlett; sister, Suzy Gallagher (Tucker); several nieces and nephews; maternal grandmother, Betty Finley; special friends, Chris Welch and Brandon Welch.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Civille Catlett; maternal grandfather, Thomas Finley; and paternal grandparents, Willie Thomas Catlett, Sr. and Annie Giles Catlett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Charity of Your Choice.

