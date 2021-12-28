Advertisement

York rail crossings to be closed for maintenance

Work slated for 1st week of January
Work on rail crossings in the town of York will cause some closures during the first week of...
Work on rail crossings in the town of York will cause some closures during the first week of January. (Source: Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Work on rail crossings in the town of York will cause some closures during the first week of January.

Norfolk Southern will replace both of the rails at the same time, then surface through the crossing. Both processes will take about 10 hours each. The railroad intends to have the crossings open at night, if possible. It will take an estimated 1-2 weeks to do this work.

The following crossings will be affected:
Mallard Road
McGregor
Curl Road
College Street
Broad Street
Ben Kidd
Pretty Branch
3rd Street
Johnson Road

