York rail crossings to be closed for maintenance

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Work on rail crossings in the town of York will cause some closures during the first week of January.

Norfolk Southern will replace both of the rails at the same time, then surface through the crossing. Both processes will take about 10 hours each. The railroad intends to have the crossings open at night, if possible. It will take an estimated 1-2 weeks to do this work.

The following crossings will be affected: Mallard Road McGregor Curl Road College Street Broad Street Ben Kidd Pretty Branch 3rd Street Johnson Road

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.