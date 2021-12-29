Chapel Hart making waves on country music scene

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chapel Hart is not your prototypical country music group, but the trio from Poplarville, Miss., has been making waves in the music industry in 2021.

Sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin, Trea Swindle, began singing at an early age in church before taking their music and unique style to the streets of New Orleans several years ago.

After years of hard work, the group released an album, began touring and found an unlikely niche in country music.

”It’s so amazing though because I think one of the greatest compliments we get every day is that y’all are the real deal,” said Danica Hart. “We listen to y’all and we’re like, country music is still alive. There’s a generation that’s keeping country music alive and to be a part of that and be a part of that conversation means so much. There’s a ton of fluff, I think, and we’re exciting. That’s our thing. We started out with Chapel Hart. Bringing country music back to country radio.”

Make sure and tune in to WTOK News 11 Thursday as we take a closer look at Chapel Hart and what just may be its rise to stardom in the country music world.

