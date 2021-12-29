Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAYSHAWN D PENRY19833515 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
RANDY MOORE1985134 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JASON REYNOLDS19923964 HWY 11 & 80 TOOMSUBA, MSSHOPLIFTING
CHARLES J BROWN196411875 NUTT RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI
SUMMER W TAYLOR1979373 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:01 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4200 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:26 PM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 1:18 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:16 AM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 9thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:22 PM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

