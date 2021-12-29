City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:01 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4200 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:26 PM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 1:18 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:16 AM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 9thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:22 PM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.