City of Meridian temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is shutting down all but essential services as of 2 p.m. today until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases among employees.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday morning at a news conference “out of an abundance of caution”.

There will also be a mask mandate for all employees and visitors on all city properties starting Jan. 3. Officials said no water service will be turned off for non-payment during the time of this temporary shut-down.





People needing to pay water bills should look on the back of their bill for alternate ways to pay outside of physically coming in to city hall. Payments may be mailed and there is an online option.





Essential personnel will still be available to respond to emergencies. Residents who need emergency service from the police and fire departments are asked to let the dispatcher know if anyone in the household or business has had a recent positive COVID test, in order to better protect first responders.

