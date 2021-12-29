Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,594 new cases, 19 new deaths reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,594 new cases, 19 new deaths and 130 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Wednesday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,594 new cases, 19 new deaths and 130 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Wednesday.

The MSDH states 10,439 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

