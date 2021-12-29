Advertisement

Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

File image of Nancy Worley
File image of Nancy Worley(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nancy Worley, a prominent figure in Alabama politics and the former secretary of state, has died at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by the Alabama Democratic Party, of which she served as chairwoman from 2013-2019.

While her cause of death is not yet confirmed, she was recently admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness. Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed described her as “gravely ill.”

Worley served as Alabama’s secretary of state from 2003-2007.

A former educator, she also served two terms as president of the Alabama Education Association from 1983-1984 and again from 1995-1997.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 28, 2021
The Lauderdale County Tax Collector's Office is closed due to a worker testing positive for...
Tax collector’s office closed until Jan. 3
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 27, 2021

Latest News

Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
Alabama tourism stayed strong during pandemic
A portion of a B Street will be closed for an extended time.
Portion of B Street closed indefinitely
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death
The jackpot for the Wednesday, Dec. 29, Powerball drawing is up to $441 million; while the...
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow