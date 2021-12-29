MHP to have all available troopers on duty for New Year’s weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it will have all available troopers in service for the long New Year’s holiday weekend. It officially begins Thursday, Dec. 30 and ends Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight.

The agency said the intent is to promote safe travel with high visibility. The MHP will focus on enforcement of speeding, seatbelt, distracted and impaired driving laws, along with the use of safety checkpoints.

“The New Year 2022 is fast approaching, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to stepping up enforcement efforts during this holiday period. We will do our part, and we ask the public to do theirs by wearing a seatbelt and driving carefully so we can bring in 2022 safely.”

MHP investigated 158 crashes with three fatalities and made 184 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems during the previous New Year’s holiday travel period.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.