MHP to have all available troopers on duty for New Year’s weekend

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it will have all available troopers in service for the long New Year’s holiday weekend. It officially begins Thursday, Dec. 30 and ends Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight.

The agency said the intent is to promote safe travel with high visibility. The MHP will focus on enforcement of speeding, seatbelt, distracted and impaired driving laws, along with the use of safety checkpoints.

MHP investigated 158 crashes with three fatalities and made 184 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems during the previous New Year’s holiday travel period.

