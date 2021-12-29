Mississippi State fans bring their traditions to Memphis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The cowbell is a long standing tradition for Mississippi state football dating back to the early 20th century. As time has moved along the cowbells have also changed in the ways they are made.

Curtis Cunningham is one of the many MSU fans that has an original Cowbell. He had four of them welded many years ago, “This and its three brothers were all manufactured in 1975 so they’re older than either one of y’all and maybe both of you put together and this was back when they didn’t sale them in the bookstore. The bookstore sold nothing but books.”

When state fans come together to support their dawgs it feels like a family reunion and many fans show their spirit in different ways. From cowbells, to face paint, to t-shirts, and football jerseys. No way is too grand when the dawgs are involved.

Len Kelly never misses a chance to represent the Maroon and white and came to the game decked out in a suit and matching socks to prove it, “Man, I’ve had this outfit for several years right so it’s like you know I got it---everything’s maroon and white.”

Many fans are able to add to traditions by having decorations on their cowbells that have since been done away with.

This is pretty old you do not see the MSU anymore, you don’t see the standing bulldog anymore and this one by the way does say—this is an ole miss guy miss guy getting beat by the bulldog and a cowbell but that part I cut out.

