Funeral services for Mr. Robert H. Donald, III will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Quitman with the Reverends Pam Randle and Dennis Coats officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Quitman. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Donald, 67, of Quitman, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was a faithful member of FUMC Quitman for many years, where he served in numerous roles, including serving as Church Treasurer for many years. He was an agent with State Farm in Quitman for nearly 40 years. He was dedicated to his fellow man and served several terms as an Alderman for the City of Quitman. His love of music was evident all throughout his life, playing his guitar and singing for his friends, family, and friends at the beauty shop. In his youth he found his foundation of community service through Boy Scouts, in which he earned his Eagle Scout merit, which carried values through out his entire life. He was a graduate of the Marion Miliary Institute in Alabama which helped provide his love for his country. Robert went on to graduate with his BA in Insurance and Real Estate from the University of Southern Mississippi. A lifelong native of Clarke County, he took great pride in the way his city and community was portrayed, an attribute which he carried out even to his family camp on the Chickasawhay River. Robert could often be found in the summer floating the river and spending time outdoors with family and friends. Robert was a Christian first and foremost with his deep love of family being shown as Christ did to His Church; he was a friend to all, to know him was to love him.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Donald; their children, Emma Kate Williams (Bryan) and Julia Geisler (Jordan). Grandchildren Nolan Williams, Layla Williams, Tripp Williams, and Caroline Geisler; with one grandson on the way. Siblings Kathy Watkins, Tootsie Culberson (Joel), BeBe Edwards, and Jimmy Donald (Lacia); his great-aunt, Mary Helen Kilgore, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Donald is preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Sue Donald.

The family request memorials be made as donations to the Mississippi-Louisiana Chapter of the ALS Foundation or to First United Methodist Church in Quitman in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Nolan Williams, Bryan Williams, Jordan Geisler, Joel Culberson, Josh Traxler, and Patrick Floyd.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Donald Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the church.

