Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.

Officers said they’ve interviewed people in the community but are looking for additional tips to help solve the case.  

If you have information that could help, call Philadelphia police at 601-656-2131 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-185-8477.

