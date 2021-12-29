Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.

Officers said they’ve interviewed people in the community but are looking for additional tips to help solve the case.

If you have information that could help, call Philadelphia police at 601-656-2131 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-185-8477.

