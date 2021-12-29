Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots continue to get bigger. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Dec. 29, Powerball drawing is up to $441 million; while the jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 31, Mega Millions drawing is up to $221 million. The jackpot for the Thursday, Dec. 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $55,000.

And one lucky Mississippi Lottery player’s holiday wishes came true with a Powerball® win worth $150,000 from the Saturday, Dec. 25, Powerball drawing. The player claimed their prize earlier this week at lottery headquarters in Flowood. The winning ticket was purchased from Lake Harbor Chevron located at 405 Lake Harbor Drive in Ridgeland. The numbers randomly generated for the Christmas evening drawing were: 27-29-45-55-58-2.

Check Your Mississippi Match 5 Numbers The jackpots for the Dec. 16 and Dec. 25 Mississippi Match 5 drawings were both hit and are still waiting to be claimed.

The ticket for the Dec. 16 drawing is worth $185,000 and was purchased from Circle K #2723759 located at 3104 Hwy. 49 in Florence. The numbers randomly generated for the drawing were 4-12-22-23-24.

The ticket for the Dec. 25 drawing is worth $65,000 and was purchased from Shell located at 2500 25th Ave. in Gulfport. The numbers randomly generated for the drawing were 1-2-23-30-34.

It has been a busy week at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation with holiday winners steadily claiming their prizes at the lottery headquarters. *$100,000: A Greenville player won on a $5 Diamond Mine 10x scratch-off game purchased from Parker’s Filling Station #1 on Hwy. 1 S., Greenville.

*$25,000: A Tupelo man won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8606 on W. Main St., Tupelo.

*$10,000: A Pontotoc man won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Warrior Express on W. Oxford St., Pontotoc.

*$5,000: A Byram man won on a $2 Jack-O-Lantern Cash scratch-off game purchased from Sandy’s Marathon on S. Gallatin St., Jackson.

*$5,000: A Monroe County man won on a $5 Elvis scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #6877 on Interchange Dr., Fulton.

*$5,000: An Olive Branch player won on a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Olive Branch Express Inc on Hwy. 178, Olive Branch.

*$5,000: A Starkville player won on a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Chevron Quick Stop on Hwy. 12 W., Starkville.

*$5,000: A Winona player won on a $10 Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from Winona Express LLC on N. Applegate St., Winona.

*$2,000: A Guntown woman won on a $10 Power 10x scratch-off game purchased from One Stop Market on Mitchell St., Guntown.

*$2,000: A West Covina, Calif., player won on a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Faststop #3 on Summerland Rd., Taylorsville.

*$1,000: A Jackson player won on a $10 Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Shell Grab N Go on Hwy. 18 W., Jackson.

*$1,000: A Meridian man won on a $10 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Texaco Food Mart #7 on Hwy. 39, Meridian.

*$1,000: A Wayne County woman won on a $10 50x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company Inc. #1 on Peter St., State Line.

