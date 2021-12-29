Severe storms Wednesday could bring wind & tornado threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday across East Mississippi and West Alabama.

About The Risk

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in their “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms. Slight risk is the second of the five risk levels. It’s among the lower risk categories, but any risk for severe thunderstorms is serious. The five risk levels are tied to probabilities of severe thunderstorms happening. Our tornado probability of 5% is 25 times bigger than the average tornado risk over the last 30 years. Our damaging wind threat of 15% is 60 times bigger than the average threat over the last 30 years.

Realistically, this is mainly a damaging wind threat. A couple of tornadoes are possible, but the overall tornado threat is low.

Timing The Storms

The storms will begin increasing across our area between noon and 3 PM. They’ll wind down between 7 PM and 9 PM. This won’t be a line of storms so much as it will be individual storms developing on top of us. We’re all fair game for severe weather between noon and 9 PM.

Severe Storms Possible Again Saturday

A second round of severe thunderstorms on Saturday may prove to be more potent. It’s a long way out, but already we’re seeing strong signs that tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are possible. Supercell thunderstorms well ahead of an approaching line of storms could bring the primary tornado threat. They will begin forming as early as 6-9 AM, then the line of storms along a cold front will bring an end to the severe weather risk between 3 PM and 6 PM. The timing may vary between now and Saturday.

Things To Remember

Be sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and severe weather information. Don’t rely exclusively on your cell phone! If a tornado hits your nearest tower, you will lose your information source, even if that tornado is several miles away. If you only watch streaming TV, make sure you have an antenna so you can get free over-the-air TV. They’re available for low prices at many retail stores. NOAA Weather Radio is another great primary source of information. The WTOK Weather App is a great source as long as your cell phone service isn’t affected by the weather. Social media is among the worst ways for up-to-the-minute information. Social media’s algorithms sometimes don’t let you see warnings for a year after the warning is issued.

