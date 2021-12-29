Severe weather is possible today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our area sits under a low-end risk for severe storms today, and the best timing for threatening weather will be after Midday...lasting through tonight. A stalled boundary across the TN valley will have an area of low pressure riding along it. This feature along with its upper level driving force will lead to a threat for severe today.

Locally, our main severe threat will be from storms that have damaging wind gusts. However, a tornadoes are possible. So, it’s best to have multliple ways of getting severe weather alerts (including our WTOK Weather App). There will be a higher (enhanced) risk for severe storms across northern MS and norther AL. So, if you had any road trips planned across towards places like Tupelo, Tuscaloosa, or Huntsville...it’s best to postpone the trip until tomorrow.

Aside from the severe risk, it’ll be another breezy day with unseasonably warm temps into the upper 70s. Some spots could hit 80 degrees this afternoon, including Meridian. If this happens, the old record of 79 degrees set in 1973 will be broken. Regardless, record challenging heat will follow us every day through the end of the year.

New year’s day will also bring record challenging heat, but it’ll also bring our next potential for severe storms. A very strong cold front will cross our area Saturday night, and severe weather (including a threat for tornadoes) will be possible ahead of the front. So, make sure to stay weather aware for the 1st day of the New Year.

Behind the front, get ready for a “return to winter” as temps drop like a rock. It’ll bring much colder air to our area with highs for Sunday staying in the 40s (and windy), with upper 20s on deck for the start of our Monday. Make sure the big coat is on stand-by.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.