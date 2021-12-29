Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Byram woman

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson of Byram, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a Black female, four-feet eleven-inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at about 8:00 a.m. near West Highland Drive in Hinds County, wearing a red or white shirt and flared pants.

Wilson is believed to be in a white Toyota or Nissan traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Wilson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kyla Wilson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

