Top stories of 2021, Part 1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The New Year is right around the corner and we have compiled a list of top stories from 2021. We couldn’t include everything, but here’s an overview of 2021:

Vaccine Rollout:

We started 2021 with 2020′s leftovers of the pandemic. Vaccines began rolling out for Mississippians in late December 2020 and locals started getting the vaccine in January. Case numbers began to drop until the Delta variant arrived later in the year. Vaccines and booster shots are now widely available and encouraged.

Ice Storm/Severe Weather:

February was cold. We saw snow and ice pummel the region. The eerie sounds of trees cracking and the earth shaking when branches fell were heard throughout the area. Power was knocked out to a large portion of Meridian. Power companies worked tirelessly to get people back online. Several residents were without power for days.

Then came the severe thunderstorms. Tornadoes and straight line winds caused extensive damage in East Mississippi and West Alabama. Trees fell on homes and caused hardships for several area families.

Residents in Bluffport, Ala., experienced an EF-1 tornado that caused damage to homes and property in their community.

Debris from the ice storm and other weather events lined county and city streets for months while people cleaned up.

Downtown Building problems:

2021 was also the year of building problems in downtown Meridian. Nothing short of a conflagration could be seen on Front Street and 25th Avenue in February. A vacant building was deemed unsafe and the city used emergency action to tear it down a few days after a fire.

In April a building collapsed on its own next to Sam’s Fashion. Bricks covered 23rd Avenue. Luckily, no one was injured or killed. One lane was blocked for months before it was cleaned up.

Then there was a snafu during the demolition of a building on Front Street. A man using a lift pushed the remaining wall of a structure. It ended up buckling and falling onto the powerlines, snapping power poles, sending debris into the street and knocking out electricity to a portion of the city.

City Elections:

Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland sought a third term in office. Four others challenged Bland. Candidates ran on promises ranging from building a rollercoaster and Ferris wheel to cutting down on crime and improving the city’s infrastructure. At the end of it all, Jimmie Smith would take the oath of office on July 1.

Three new councilmembers were also elected. Joseph Norwood won Ward 3, Romande Walker Ward 4, and Ty Bell Lindsey took the seat for Ward 5.

Change in Department Heads:

A new administration meant new department heads and Mayor Smith had a difficult time getting council approval for them. Out of nine appointees, five were denied.

Ultimately, appointees were approved: Police Chief Deborah Young, Fire Chief Jason Collier, CAO Tim Miller, City Judge Dustin Markham, David Hodge as Public Works Director, Thomas Adams to head Parks and Recreation and Craig Hitt as Community Development director. Doug Stephens remained as Public Safety Director and Brandye Latimer as CFO.

Choctaw Sheriff Sues Commission:

In Choctaw County, Sheriff Scott Lolley filed lawsuit against the county commission for its failure to build a new jail. The dilapidated jail was shut down in 2019 after failing inspections.

Sheriff Lolley is being forced to spend thousands of dollars to house inmates in Washington County. The 25 bed limit has also slowed down the amount of warrants that can be served. Litigation continues.

Eddie Ivy Retires:

After more than 30 years of dedication to public service, Eddie Ivy retired as Clarke County Emergency Management director. He oversaw countless severe weather events and accidents during his time in the position. His successor is David Sharp.

