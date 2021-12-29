Town leaders work to bring a grocery store to Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) -The evolution of Heidelberg has not been an easy one.

Over time, the once-thriving town became a place with very little action and access to resources like food.

“I was born and raised here in Heidelberg, but I lived most of my life up North,” said Betty Kirk.

After Kirk graduated high school, she moved to Chicago. she didn’t move back to Heidelberg until she retired in 2004.

“The big city is no place for an old person to retire, but you need to be in a more a more personal, personable and relaxed situation, and nothing feels better than home,” said Kirk.

She said when she came back home, it was nothing like when she left.

“Back during that time period, Heidelberg was, as they say, was popping,” said Kirk. “You can see, as small as it is, it had just people everywhere. It’s completely just almost disappeared the way it is now. But, it’s like coming back to life.”

An organization called Better Together Heidelberg has been working to bring life and a social scene back to the town.

Town leaders, however, have been working to bring back businesses. the number one business on their list is a grocery store.

“The nearest grocery store in either direction is around 22 miles and especially with our town being the home of a high population of elderly. The access of needs and wants should be available to us all,” said Mayor David Taylor II.

Taylor was elected in June along with an all-new board of alderman. he says they have plans in the works.

“We’re understanding that it takes time, but we are working behind the scenes for you all and for us to bring about the need,” Taylor said.

The mayor says although he can’t say too much about the plans, he believes next year will be the year a grocery store returns to Heidelberg.

