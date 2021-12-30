Advertisement

Attorneys praise judge’s order to boost Alabama prison staff

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Attorneys for inmates praised a sweeping ruling issued Monday by a federal judge that will require Alabama’s prison system to make changes in inmate mental health care.

An attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center said Wednesday that the judge’s order will require the Alabama Department of Corrections to finally remedy the unconstitutional mental health care identified more than four years ago.

The Monday order spelled out corrective measures and comes after the judge in 2017 ruled that Alabama’s “horrendously inadequate” mental health care violated the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

