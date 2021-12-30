Advertisement

Deer discovered with chronic wasting disease in Warren County

Buck looking into camera
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks administered a positive test for chronic wasting disease in a deer in Warren County.

The buck was reported to MDWFP earlier this month because of its emaciated and lethargic condition.

The deer was found about four miles north of Vicksburg.

Since February 2018, 111 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease across nine different counties.

According to the CDC< chronic wasting disease can lead to drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic symptoms in animals.

The disease is fatal to animals and there is no known cure.

There have been no reported cases in people, but some studies suggest there could be a risk to humans who eat meat from CWD-infected animals or come into contact

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
A portion of a B Street will be closed for an extended time.
Portion of B Street closed indefinitely
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Latest News

Redistricting will be one of the first orders of business when the Mississippi Legislature...
Miss. Legislature set to redraw district lines during the beginning of session
Andrew Emerick
Mississippi inmate escapes work center
Storm damage at Winfield Antique Mall in in West Alabama
Winfield business blown apart in overnight storms
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy