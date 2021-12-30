Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson says he’s done with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movies

Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of...
Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star said he has no plans to return to ''The Fast and the Furious' film franchise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Fast and the Furious” fans will no longer be able to smell what The Rock is cooking.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed to CNN he will not return to the movie franchise.

Questions about his return resurfaced recently when co-star Vin Diesel publicly posted he wanted Johnson to return to the franchise.

According to Johnson, he told Diesel privately in the past he would not star in another film, and he’s sticking to that.

The wrestler turned actor and producer also said he has no plans to run for president even though a poll showed nearly half of America would like to see him in the White House.

Instead, Johnson is focused on the upcoming film “Black Adam,” the second season of his sit-com “Young Rock,” and his Teremena tequila brand.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Latest News

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
Powerball grows to $483 million
Haseena Niazi, a 24-year-old from Afghanistan, holds a parole denial notice she received from...
Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into US
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS...
US Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders