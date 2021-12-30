Heavy storms are still possible tonight, then severe storms could threaten on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will be around tonight, especially this evening. A severe thunderstorm is still possible, though the overall threat is subsiding. If a severe thunderstorm can develop, a tornado can’t be ruled out, but straight-line winds are more likely. Either way, it can cause damage.

Much of today has been warm. Some passing showers have been lacking in intensity. Warm air aloft has helped to limit the intensity of the storms. Farther north, an energetic jet stream up around 30,000 feet is helping to overcome that warmth aloft. It’s not impossible for one or two storms locally to become severe.

Severe Storms Possible Saturday -- New Years Day

Saturday may be a bigger deal. Our entire area is at risk for severe thunderstorms. Storms can bring tornadoes, damaging winds over 60 mph, and one-inch hail or larger. The newest data show a delayed start compared to what we’ve seen previously. Storms could begin increasing between 11 AM and 2 PM. The severe weather threat will wind down between 9 PM and midnight, though lingering rain may last longer. The timing may shift more. Also, new data seems to focus more to our north. That may leave us south of the biggest threat, which could also help limit the threat. That’s not a guarantee yet. We have to make sure that trend continues before settling on it. For now, know that there is a high level of uncertainty in this forecast, and it can change.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm is possible, but it’s not guaranteed. The low temperature by morning will be near 67 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with near-record warmth. A few showers are possible, especially early in the day. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

New Years Eve Forecast

New Years Eve may luck out for us. A warm front will track northward through our area on Friday and bring some showers with it. The rain will lift far to our north and out of area well before midnight, so the night may be cloudy, but the rain doesn’t look likely to hamper the New Years Celebrations on Friday night.

