Advertisement

Improving weather today, but the weather goes downhill New Year’s Day

Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather Saturday
Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather Saturday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers and storms are abundant across our area this morning, and there’s a low risk for severe storms until around 2pm. The main threat will be for storms with damaging wind potential. After 2pm, conditions greatly improve as showers end and the sun peeks out. Highs will remain unseasonably warm with upper 70s. Tonight will remain balmy with lows in the 60s.

New Year’s Eve brings a chance for scattered morning showers with some storms possible around Midday. Then, we’re expecting improving weather throughout the afternoon (just like today) as the showers taper off. Highs for the last day of the year will flirt with 80 degrees which will, again, be record challenging. New Year’s Eve night looks favorable for being out on the town. Around Midnight, plan for upper 60s with only an isolated shower possible.

New Year’s Day, unfortunately, brings a chance for severe storms throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. As of now, damaging wind looks to be the primary threat for 1st day of the New Year, but tornadoes are possible. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts on Saturday. Highs will remain near 80 degrees, but temps cool off drastically behind a cold front by Sunday.

Expect falling temps throughout the day on Sunday...with 50s in the AM, and 40s in the PM. It’ll also be windy with gusts over 35mph. Then, get ready for upper 20s by Monday morning...yikes! So, you’ll need to bundle up as you head back to work on Monday. Highs for the 1st day of the week will barely reach 50 degrees.

There will be a slow warm up as we journey through the first week of the new year. Temps will climb back into the 60s by Hump Day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
A portion of a B Street will be closed for an extended time.
Portion of B Street closed indefinitely
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 30th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 30th, 2021
Weather - December 29, 2021
Weather - December 29, 2021
Heavy, strong storms are still possible tonight.
Heavy storms are still possible tonight, then severe storms could threaten on Saturday
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 29th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 29th, 2021