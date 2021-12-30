Improving weather today, but the weather goes downhill New Year’s Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers and storms are abundant across our area this morning, and there’s a low risk for severe storms until around 2pm. The main threat will be for storms with damaging wind potential. After 2pm, conditions greatly improve as showers end and the sun peeks out. Highs will remain unseasonably warm with upper 70s. Tonight will remain balmy with lows in the 60s.

New Year’s Eve brings a chance for scattered morning showers with some storms possible around Midday. Then, we’re expecting improving weather throughout the afternoon (just like today) as the showers taper off. Highs for the last day of the year will flirt with 80 degrees which will, again, be record challenging. New Year’s Eve night looks favorable for being out on the town. Around Midnight, plan for upper 60s with only an isolated shower possible.

New Year’s Day, unfortunately, brings a chance for severe storms throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. As of now, damaging wind looks to be the primary threat for 1st day of the New Year, but tornadoes are possible. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts on Saturday. Highs will remain near 80 degrees, but temps cool off drastically behind a cold front by Sunday.

Expect falling temps throughout the day on Sunday...with 50s in the AM, and 40s in the PM. It’ll also be windy with gusts over 35mph. Then, get ready for upper 20s by Monday morning...yikes! So, you’ll need to bundle up as you head back to work on Monday. Highs for the 1st day of the week will barely reach 50 degrees.

There will be a slow warm up as we journey through the first week of the new year. Temps will climb back into the 60s by Hump Day.

