Local lawmakers share goals for the 2022 Legislative Session agenda

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi lawmakers will soon be back in Jackson for the 2022 Legislative Session and local lawmakers are voicing what they plan to add to the agenda.

The 2022 Legislative Session will start on January 4th and with over 170 members in the House and Senate, the agenda is sure to be a long one.

Senator Jeff Tate said his priority in the legislative session is election integrity.

Tate said as an election commissioner, he converted Lauderdale County to paper ballots to help with the perception of elections, and now he plans to do the same for the entire state.

“I want to make sure we have voting machines in all 82 counties that have paper ballots where we have a paper trail. Where at the end of the day if there’s any dispute on the outcome of the results that it can be hand-counted and that way, we know exactly how the election went,” said Tate.

Tate said he is currently working with the Secretary of State to allow election audits to be conducted in all counties.

The state has received $1.8 billion in COVID funds and over $1 billion in sales tax revenue. Money, State Representative Charles Young Jr. hopes the legislature votes to put back into communities.

“Traditionally that money would go into a general fund and then the legislature would, in turn, be able to create opportunities with that money. Again, rules change. I don’t know if the rules are going to change or if we’re going to do the right thing and allow some of our cities and counties to recoup part of those monies that have been spent from their introspective areas,” said Young Jr.

Tate and Young said they continue to work with city and county leaders on how to best serve residents in East Mississippi.

The 2022 legislative session will be held from January 4th through April 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.