Midnight at the Museum happening tomorrow

Mississippi Children’s Museum hosting the event for the first time
Mississippi Children's Museum
Mississippi Children's Museum(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum is hosting a celebration for the young at heart this New Year’s Eve.

The first ever Midnight at the Museum will take place in the museum to celebrate the end of the year and close the chapter on the first year of the museum being in the Queen City.

This years theme is a magical masquerade and those in attendance are asked to wear their best attire for the evening and participate in all the night has to offer.

Those in attendance can look forward to unlimited food, an open bar, live auctions, and raffles.

All proceeds raised during the event will go towards future projects in the museum.

Tickets to the event have all been sold out.

All activities begin at 8 pm and end at 1 am.

Midnight at the Museum: Magical Masquerade

