Mississippi Children’s Museum hosting Noon Years Eve

Countdown to the New Year for the whole family
Mississippi Children's Museum
Mississippi Children's Museum(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve event from 9 in the morning till 1 in the afternoon to celebrate the new year.

Children and their families will be able to participate in many activities throughout the day including making party hats and noise makers.

Anyone can attend this event, all they have to do is pay general admission into the museum.

Tomorrow’s event is also sponsored by Community Bank and through a grant from Visit Meridian.

It gives children the opportunity to celebrate the new year with their families and get in on the party spirit.

An entire itinerary of the morning will be linked below.

Noon Years Eve

