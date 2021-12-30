Advertisement

Mississippi inmate escapes work center

Andrew Emerick
Andrew Emerick(Choctaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers in Mississippi are searching for an inmate who escaped a county work center in Ackerman.

Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez tells WTVA that 28-year-old Andrew Emerick used a tool to get through a fence and escape Wednesday. Emerick was serving time for selling drugs.

Emerick is a White male, 5′ 10″ and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, a black hooded jacket, a blue and white baseball cap and green and white pants.

If you know where he may be, call the Choctaw County, Miss., Sheriff’s Department at 662-285-6129.

