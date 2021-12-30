Mississippi receives over $500K for K-12 school support

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is receiving $543 million from the federal government to implement health measures to keep K-12 schools open during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The money will allow the state department of education to provide internet access, tutoring and mental health support to students.

Funding is part of a $1.6 billion federal package Mississippi has received in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money.

The U.S. Department of Education is providing $130 billion in American Rescue Act funds for K-12 education to all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mississippi received its first funding allotment of more than $1 billion in March.

