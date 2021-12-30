Advertisement

MSDH: Nearly 4,900 new cases of COVID turn up in 24-hour period

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases, 11 new deaths and 163 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Thursday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases, 11 new deaths and 163 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Thursday.

Eleven deaths happened between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29. The MSDH states 10,450 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started. The next update will be Monday, Jan. 3.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:

