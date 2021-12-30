Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Latest News

Haseena Niazi, a 24-year-old from Afghanistan, holds a parole denial notice she received from...
Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into US
Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of...
Dwayne Johnson says he’s done with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movies
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS...
US Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders