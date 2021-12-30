Reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, MS

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, Miss.

A law enforcement source tells WAFB that the shooting followed a pursuit in Wilkinson County Thursday morning that ended near the intersection of 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

During an exchange of gunfire, the person being pursued by police was reportedly wounded, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol said his agency was still gathering information on the incident and would release details later in the day.

The Attorney General’s Office released the following statement with regard to an officer-involved shooting in Woodville in Wilkinson County, Mississippi:

“This morning, Thursday, December 30, 2021, a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer was involved in an incident involving weapons’ fire in Woodville, Mississippi in Wilkinson County. One individual was injured and is receiving medical care. Pursuant to HB 974, passed during the 2021 Legislative Session, regarding officer-involved shootings involving a State Trooper and resulting in injury, the Attorney General’s Office is now actively engaged in what remains an open investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

