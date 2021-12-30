Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across much of the Deep South, including here in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Saturday’s Severe Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of the WTOK coverage area in the “slight risk” or a level two risk out of the five risk levels. The bigger risk will likely pass north of our area, however, a cold front will track across our area on Saturday evening with a line of strong and heavy thunderstorms. Storms will arrive between 5 PM and 8 PM Saturday, and they will exit our area between 10 PM Saturday and 1 AM Sunday. Embedded within that line of storms, a tornado and some damaging wind gusts are possible. There’s also some risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm ahead of the line of storms as early as 1-2 PM. The odds that we will experience severe weather here are bigger than with the last system that came through on Wednesday, however, this is not a major storm system. Still, be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. If you’re hit by a severe thunderstorm that damages your home, it’s major to you.

Colder Air After The Storms

After Saturday’s storms, colder air will become the weather story. The cold air is delayed a bit compared to previous forecasts. Sunday will cool gradually, but both Monday and Tuesday mornings will cool into the mid-20s, and highs will be in the 40s and 50s. We’ll feel like winter for a couple of days. We’ll start warming up again on Wednesday and Thursday in advance of another cold front that is on track to arrive next Friday.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds will begin building this evening. We’ll cool to the mid-60s through 10 PM, but we will likely warm after 10 PM so that we’ll be closer to 70 degrees by morning. Friday will be mainly cloudy with occasional passing showers. We won’t all get rain, and a lot of us will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees.

