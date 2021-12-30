Advertisement

Storms cause damage in Chilton County

Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Chilton County E-911 are working reports of storm damage across the county.

Officials tell WBRC there are reports of trees, power lines, and power poles down on AL Highway 155 and on County Road 800. The North Chilton Fire Department is working to clear trees to access homes on County Road 800. They are asking people to stay out of the area.

There are no reported injuries.

It appears the damage in Chilton County is isolated to the area County Road 800. North Chilton Fire Department is...

Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Reports of trees, power lines and power poles down on Al hwy 155 and on county Rd 800. Please stay out of the area.

Posted by Chilton County E-9-1-1 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

