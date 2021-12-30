Advertisement

Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
A portion of a B Street will be closed for an extended time.
Portion of B Street closed indefinitely
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather Saturday
Improving weather today, but the weather goes downhill New Year’s Day
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
RAW: Crews install '2022' at Times Square
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too