UWA men’s basketball start season with best record in program history

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The goal in sports is to always be the best. The UWA Tigers are off to a good start on having the best record in program history to begin the season.

Senior guard, Justin Allison said, “Last year we were pretty good but this is our year. I feel like this is our year.”

Ten wins and only two losses on the season, the Tigers are 2021-22 season is already better than any other.

Senior guard, Robert Davis said, “Even though we took two early loses that we shouldn’t have, I feel great about the season. We’ve been working hard for it.”

In the two games the Tigers did lose, both were games where they lost by 8 points or less. The teams secret for the success all comes down to two things.

“The guys and the coach,” said Allison.

This is only coach Woodruff’s second season with the Tigers as their head coach, but he’s already noticing how special this team is.

“We’ve got an unselfish group thats into the team,” coach Woodruff said. “Nobody cares who gets the credit and that’s a special thing. You can’t put into-- you can’t put on wins and loses on what kind of team you have as far as like the teammates and pulling for others. You can’t put a win/loss record on it but it surely helps.”

“When you have a group of guys that actually like each other and actually like spending time with each other and play for each other for 40 minutes then I think that’s the special part about it because you’ve got guys that might be selfish but I think we have a whole group who actually cares about one another.”

A key part of the Tigers winning season comes from their ability to rebound offensively and defend. The team is only looking to continue to go up from here.

Coach Woodruff said, “We’ve still got guys that are trying to figure out their spot on the team, who plays what minutesm who defends what. I mean we’ve still for a long way to go to get better. We should not be the same team in March, that we are right now.”

UWA plays West Florida on Friday, December 31st at 6 p.m. at home.

