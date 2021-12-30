What a warm December!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather has had many of us second-guess what month and season it is. It has been unseasonably warm this month with spring-like temps most of December. Based on climatology, Meridian should have highs around the mid 60s to start the month with upper 50s by the end of the month.

However, most of this month, temperatures have been well above the norm. Specifically, we have had 21 days this month (including today) at 70 degrees or hotter. This includes a series of 70s kicking off the month, a series of 70s through the middle of the month, and now we’re ending the month with a series of 70 degree (or hotter) days.

This week, two new daily record highs were set. Tuesday, Meridian hit 79 degrees, breaking the old record of 77 set back in 2016. Then, Wednesday, the city reached a new record high of 84, shattering the old record of 79 set back in 1973.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected as we wrap up this month and year, and this month surely has a fair shot at becoming Meridian’s warmest December on record. It’s not official until the month is over, but as of 12/29, this December was ranked #1 with an average temperature of 59.3 degrees. Storm Team 11 will update you once the month is complete.

