17 homicides in Meridian 2021

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2021 has been a violent year in the queen city. Meridian police are reporting more homicides this year than in 2020.

Meridian police have investigated 17 homicides in 2021. That’s two more than last year’s total of 15. Some of the cases remain unsolved, including the murder of five-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown and the October 12th triple homicide. Another homicide on Myrtle Drive is also still under investigation.

The Meridian Police Department said they are moving into the New Year with new tactics they believe will help deter crime in the city.

