2021: A year of honoring heroes at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heroes have been honored all throughout 2021 at Camp Shelby.

In May, Lucedale native James Howell Grantham was honored during a Memorial Day service at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

Grantham was a U.S. Navy Corpsman who was killed in combat just a few days before the end of World War I.

During the service, Grantham’s great-nephew, Eddie Bufkin, assisted in the placing of a wreath at the museum’s Gold Star Memorial.

That memorial honors the families of fallen service personnel.

“Howell’s memory being preserved here at the museum just means everything to us,” Bufkin said.

“He died on the front lines in France while tending to a wounded comrade.”

On Sept. 11, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum hosted a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks.

During that event, the names of 80 Mississippi service members were read aloud.

Each of them died in service to the United States since Sept. 11, 2001.

“The 80 names that were read off, very surreal,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby.

“They fought and gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we could live in freedom and in a protected environment in which we do,” Weaver added.

In November, two soldiers who trained at Camp Shelby in World War II were presented France’s highest military honor.

Norvin D. McClure, 97, and Arthur M. Newell, 96, were awarded the Legion of Honor during a ceremony at the Camp Shelby parade field.

McClure and Newell were members of the 65th Infantry Division, which was activated at Camp Shelby in 1943.

The division served in Europe during the final months of World War II.

“It is a great honor and I really wasn’t expecting it, but I’m proud to have it and I will honor it forever,” said Newell.

“Well, I’m very appreciative, yes, I’m very honored, thank you,” said McClure.

The Legion of Honor presentation took place during a reunion of the 65th Infantry Division at Camp Shelby.

