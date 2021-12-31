Advertisement

Authorities say mother sex trafficked slain child

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama law enforcement officials claim a Georgia woman charged in her 5-year-old daughter’s death had accepted payment to let a man have sex with the child.

An arrest warrant included in court records claim Kristy Siple agreed to accept payment from someone for someone to have sex with the child. Authorities arrested Siple this week and charged her with murder and human trafficking in connection with the death of her daughter. It was not clear from court records if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.((Source: Columbus Police Department))

The body of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was discovered at an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama, earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia by Siple.

WBRC

Most Read

Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
The Meridian location is closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing
Highway Crash
Woman killed in three-car crash in Greene County, Alabama
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Latest News

(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting
A stabbing is under investigation Friday in Clarke County.
Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing
Fireworks can often be a family affair
Fireworks can often be a family affair
Severe weather preparations
Severe weather preparations