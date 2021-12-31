Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A popular shopping destination at the Meridian Crossroads will soon close.

The Meridian Bed Bath & Beyond location will shut down. Closing signs are plastered across the front windows.

The Meridian store initially announced it was going out of business in 2017, but the location remained opened.

We reached out to store management about the closing, but were unable to get additional information, including when the store will shut down.

The Meridian location is one of about 200 stores that will close in 2022. The company has struggled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything in the store is 20% off.

