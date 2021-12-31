Advertisement

Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms on New Year’s Day

Enhanced Severe Risk for New Year's Day
Enhanced Severe Risk for New Year's Day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You want to make sure that you’re staying updated on the weather for Saturday afternoon & evening. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under an Enhanced Severe Risk. This means that there could be numerous severe storms with possible tornadoes that could be strong (EF2 or higher). The tornado potential is low compared to the high damaging wind potential we’ll have with these storms as they move through.

So, know where your safe place is. Remember, the safest place to be if a tornado threatens your area will be the lowest level of your home, away from windows, in a bathroom, closet, or preferably a storm shelter. Also have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts... which includes our WTOK Weather APP, and having the TV on WTOK throughout the day because severe alerts will pop-up on your screen.

The best timing for severe storms in our area will be after 1PM through the night. Make sure that anything that’s not tied down outside is either properly secured or brought inside because it’s going to be windy regardless of storms. Wind gusts on Saturday will be over 30mph.

Severe risk is gone by Sunday, but the gusty winds will stick around. However, much cooler weather moves in on Sunday...with temps into the upper 20s and low 30s by Monday morning.

