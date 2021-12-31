Fireworks can often be a family affair

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s New Year’s Eve and with that, a lot of folks will be celebrating with fireworks tonight.

Tate’s Fireworks in Marion has seen a steady stream of customers all day since opening its doors at 8:00 o’clock Friday morning.

In fact, owner Jeff Tate says most of his business comes during the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day holidays. He also says that shooting off fireworks is often a family affair.

”So fireworks are considered a lot of times a kid’s activity,” said Tate. “Kids want to do it. But what you have is parents that come in with the kids and everything just gets reversed. You’ve got the parent that becomes the kid. The parent looks at everything and they’re reminded of the firecrackers and bottle rockets. I think you have parents that come in here with a budget in mind but when they get in here it’s like being in the candy shop and all that goes out the window and they’re wanting to get more and more.”

Tate’s Fireworks will be open until around 11:00 tonight, from 10:00 to 8:00 on Saturday and then from noon to 8:00 on Sunday.

