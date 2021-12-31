Advertisement

Fireworks can often be a family affair

NEW YEAR'S EVEN CELEBRATIONS
NEW YEAR'S EVEN CELEBRATIONS(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s New Year’s Eve and with that, a lot of folks will be celebrating with fireworks tonight.

Tate’s Fireworks in Marion has seen a steady stream of customers all day since opening its doors at 8:00 o’clock Friday morning.

In fact, owner Jeff Tate says most of his business comes during the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day holidays. He also says that shooting off fireworks is often a family affair.

”So fireworks are considered a lot of times a kid’s activity,” said Tate. “Kids want to do it. But what you have is parents that come in with the kids and everything just gets reversed. You’ve got the parent that becomes the kid. The parent looks at everything and they’re reminded of the firecrackers and bottle rockets. I think you have parents that come in here with a budget in mind but when they get in here it’s like being in the candy shop and all that goes out the window and they’re wanting to get more and more.”

Tate’s Fireworks will be open until around 11:00 tonight, from 10:00 to 8:00 on Saturday and then from noon to 8:00 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Thursday,...
Chief justice issues emergency COVID-19 order
Doctors, hospitals say life-saving COVID treatment in short supply due to ineffectiveness against new variant
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation

Latest News

Enhanced Severe Risk for New Year's Day
Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms on New Year’s Day
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old
Local lawmakers share goals for the 2022 Legislative Session agenda
Local lawmakers share goals for the 2022 Legislative Session agenda
MSDH anticipates COVID will significantly impact children soon