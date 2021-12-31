Hype Adventure’s and the Mississippi Children’s Museum bring in the New Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Who says adults are the only ones that can have fun on New Year’s Eve? Hype Adventures and the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian celebrated New Year’s Eve with the little ones. The two special events are called “Noon” Year’s Eve celebrations.

Trenton Thompson, Hype General Manager, talked about all the things the Noon Year had to offer, “We had Mickey and Minnie Mouse come join us we had face paints and including and all the other activities zipline, jump tower, racing, laser tag. We got it all.”

The excitement really kicked in when it was time for the balloon drop. Everyone loved it!

“My favorite part about today is watching the kids gather up around the balloon drop and letting the kids play with the balloons have fun with each other.” Said Kailone Anderson, Hype employee.

And at the Mississippi Children’s Museum kids celebrated by making their own new year’s eve hats and noise makers.

A scavenger hunt was one of the highlights.

“I found everything and I ended up getting a prize”, said Ryan.

“I mainly liked doing the little scavenger hunt with the people wearing those crowns,” said Vier.

“I liked the confetti thing”, said Morgan

Children also made their own confetti poppers and took fun pictures at a photo booth.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.