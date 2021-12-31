It’s Cotton Bowl eve, here’s what Nick Saban had to say ahead of the playoff matchup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the eve of the College Football Playoff, and top ranked Alabama will face fourth ranked Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Nick Saban said there’s not much different this go round in the playoffs!

He said its up to the players to determine how they want to compete against the Bearcats.

Saban said he’s prepared the team for how to act, and more importantly how to re-act when something new comes at them during a game since they are playing an unfamiliar opponent.

As far as Alabama’s season to this point, they have that one loss against Texas A&M, and at times Alabama was doubted this year as a playoff contender, but here they are as the number one seed.

Saban added because this year’s team is so young, he thinks it just took them longer this season to respond on a consistent basis.

Saban said Cincinnati is as good of a team as the Tide have seen all year.

Bama and Cincy kickoff Friday at 2:30 p.m.

