Advertisement

MSDH anticipates COVID will significantly impact children soon

(WRDW)
By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just a few days, children will be back in the classroom ready to learn after a much needed break.

However, with current COVID cases increasing statewide, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says COVID will travel down school hallways soon.

“You know, the schools have historically been a reflection of what’s going on in community. So I anticipate when schools get back, that we will see a substantial number of cases that are affecting those school-aged kids.”

Hattiesburg Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson says she is already seeing how holiday gatherings impacted her patients.

“Moms, dads, children, grandchildren all testing positive and our concern is that when schools start back next week, we’re going to see a huge outbreak within the school system.”

Dr. Henderson says her advice to limit the spread is to prepare children now.

“What I would encourage all parents to do right now is kind of keep your kids at home, avoid those unnecessary gatherings right now, knowing that they’re going back to school in five days.”

But Dr. Byers says it’s up to the schools to enforce the guidelines to decrease chances of an outbreak.

“We are recommending that they adhere to the CDC guidelines right now. We’re going to have to see how that rolls out. A lot of it is going to depend on some of the internal practices that the school puts in place.”

Dr. Henderson adds that she’s seen vaccinations protect kids from both catching the virus and getting severe infections.

“It definitely is something that will help protect your child from COVID, it’s going to help keep them in school, and it’s going to protect your family.”

Dr. Henderson says if your child is exposed and needs to be tested before going back to school, parents might need to get creative to finding testing sites and at-home tests due to the high number of cases.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2021

Latest News

Former Auburn football star Willie Anderson and former Troy star Demarcus Ware were named one...
Anderson, Ware named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Governor pushing back on drafted medical marijuana bill; legislature believes they could...
Governor pushing back on drafted medical marijuana bill; Legislature believes they could override veto
Threefoot New Year's celebration
Threefoot hotel to host New Year’s celebration
Midnight at the Museum happening New Year’s Eve