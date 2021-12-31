Advertisement

Neshoba Central QB, Eli Anderson, signs with EMCC

Rockets QB, Eli Anderson, signs with EMCC.
Rockets QB, Eli Anderson, signs with EMCC.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Neshoba, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central senior quarterback, Eli Anderson, will continue his football career with East Mississippi Community College.

Anderson offically signed to play with the Lions earlier this month.

During his senior season, he threw 42 touchdowns and had 3,383 total yards.

The future EMCC Lion is looking forward to working with the Lions but he is also really proud of all that he accomplished with the Rockets over the past four years.

Anderson said, “I’m proud of what we accomplished here. We kind of, we started from scratch really in the spring losing Jarquez (Hunter). That was the heart and soul of this program for three or four years and we completely flipped it around and did something we ain’t ever done at Neshoba, which is throw the ball, so we did it well. It won us ball games and got us to the North half State Championship. I couldn’t be more proud of that. All of this game in the last year just really over this season and just couldn’t be more excited to get to go on and play at the next level.”

Anderson will enroll with EMCC this January but does plan to walk with his fellow Rockets at graduation.

