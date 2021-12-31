North team wins first Magnolia All Star game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia All Star game was the first All Star game in Mississippi to host players from both private and public school.

The game kicked off on Thursday afternoon and hosted players from across the state. The North and South teams faced off against each other for the first time at Bailey Stadium on East Central Community College’s campus.

The @MagnoliaAllstar has kicked off. This is the first all star game to combine private school and public school athletes in an all star game in MS. Currently the North team leads 14-7 over the South team. 5 minutes to go in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/vXMRf9m0rc — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 30, 2021

The North team would beat the South team 21-17.

Since this was the first All Star game where players of all schools came together, no one knew what to expect but the athletes were excited about the experience.

Philadelphia quarterback Marcus Beamon said, “That was a good experience, cause I ain’t, we ain’t never played against private schools. So it was just fun meeting those guys too.”

Kiery Stribling, the founder of the game, decided to bring these players together when he noticed the need for it. This year’s Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, DJ Smith, was not able to participate in the Mississippi All Star game since he was a public school athlete.

DJ Smith said, “It was a great experience for me and my guys and everybody from the North (team). It gave private schools a chance to play with public schools and that was a good deal.”

Smith was honored as Most Valuable Player after the game. Kemper County’s Dicenzo Miller recieved offensive player of the game for the South team.

Dicenzo Miller said, “It was just a good game. Like I made memories that I’m going to keep for a lifetime. I learned something that I can take to college. It’s just a blessing. I give all the glory to God for all these memories and all the stuff that happened to me this week.”

Coach Stribling was proud of how the day turned out but says he was more excited about who it all brought together.

Stribling said, “Just to see people leaning up against the fence besides each other, people sitting besides each other that don’t even know each other. I remember my first inital thing was that I wanted everybody to leave here with love in their heart. Just having an experience whether you won or lost. I want them to leave with all love.”

Stribling did say he plans to return the All Star Game next year.

