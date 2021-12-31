Advertisement

North team wins first Magnolia All Star game

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia All Star game was the first All Star game in Mississippi to host players from both private and public school.

The game kicked off on Thursday afternoon and hosted players from across the state. The North and South teams faced off against each other for the first time at Bailey Stadium on East Central Community College’s campus.

The North team would beat the South team 21-17.

Since this was the first All Star game where players of all schools came together, no one knew what to expect but the athletes were excited about the experience.

Philadelphia quarterback Marcus Beamon said, “That was a good experience, cause I ain’t, we ain’t never played against private schools. So it was just fun meeting those guys too.”

Kiery Stribling, the founder of the game, decided to bring these players together when he noticed the need for it. This year’s Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, DJ Smith, was not able to participate in the Mississippi All Star game since he was a public school athlete.

DJ Smith said, “It was a great experience for me and my guys and everybody from the North (team). It gave private schools a chance to play with public schools and that was a good deal.”

Smith was honored as Most Valuable Player after the game. Kemper County’s Dicenzo Miller recieved offensive player of the game for the South team.

Dicenzo Miller said, “It was just a good game. Like I made memories that I’m going to keep for a lifetime. I learned something that I can take to college. It’s just a blessing. I give all the glory to God for all these memories and all the stuff that happened to me this week.”

Coach Stribling was proud of how the day turned out but says he was more excited about who it all brought together.

Stribling said, “Just to see people leaning up against the fence besides each other, people sitting besides each other that don’t even know each other. I remember my first inital thing was that I wanted everybody to leave here with love in their heart. Just having an experience whether you won or lost. I want them to leave with all love.”

Stribling did say he plans to return the All Star Game next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian will have a mask mandate on all city properties starting Jan. 3.
City of Meridian offices temporarily shutting down due to rise in COVID cases
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the Monday shooting death of Tommie Warren.
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2021
A portion of a B Street will be closed for an extended time.
Portion of B Street closed indefinitely

Latest News

North team wins first Magnolia All Star game
Rockets QB, Eli Anderson, signs with EMCC.
Neshoba Central QB, Eli Anderson, signs with EMCC
UWA men’s basketball start season with best record in program history
UWA's men's basketball team starts season 10-2.
UWA men’s basketball starts season with best record in program history