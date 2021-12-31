Severe thunderstorms could threaten on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The threat is conditional, however, and severe storms are not a guarantee.

The ingredients are in place: instability is plentiful, and the wind shear is present. What we need is a trigger to start the thunderstorms and to build them quickly enough to feed off of the instability. In analogy, we’ve mixed the ingredients for cake and placed the mix into the oven. We just need something to turn on the oven. Conditions are much more favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds over North Mississippi, North Alabama, and part of Tennessee.

Timing & Impact

If the severe thunderstorms can form, conditions are favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds. The threat will begin increasing in our area between noon and 3 PM, and it will last through about 10 PM to 1 AM. A line of storms after 9 PM will bring the end of the severe weather threat. Severe thunderstorms embedded within that line can contain tornadoes and damaging winds. Storms that form during the afternoon well ahead of that line of storms can bring an even bigger tornado threat.

Sunday Turns Colder

After the storms, cold rain will linger on Sunday amid a cold wind and abundant clouds. Sunday’s high in the 60s will happen close to midnight, and the day will grow progressively colder. We’ll cool to below freezing just after sunset, and then we’ll feel like winter for a couple of days. Low temperatures on Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the mid-20′s. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

New Years Eve & Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of brief showers. Weather will hold up otherwise for the midnight New Years Eve fireworks. Temperature will be near 70 degrees and midnight, and we won’t cool more than another degree or two afterward through sunrise. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with tornadoes and damaging winds. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

